Was WILLIAM RUTO in order to command the police to shoot and kill bandits in Baringo?

Deputy President William Ruto ordered the police to shoot and kill bandits who are wrecking havoc in Baringo, Turkana and West Pokot Counties.





Speaking in Sibilo in Baringo North during a peace rally, Ruto said the armed bandits should not be shown mercy anymore.





“Armed criminals who can dare kill a two-day-old baby can do anything and should not be spared but face the same consequences,” Ruto said.





"I am issuing an order to police officers and police reservists to shoot any bandit they come across.” Ruto added.





The DP said it was sad to see young children and mothers sleeping in the cold due to the incessant bandit attacks and cattle rustling in the region.





“I have ordered police officers to shoot anyone stealing livestock whether in possession of a firearm or not and also anyone found with an illegal firearm will be shot on sight. We will no longer lose more people because of some few elements who do not want to reform." said Ruto.





Ruto’s order came after more than nine people were killed by bandits in Baringo County and more than 3,000 others displaced over the last one week.





The Kenyan DAILY POST