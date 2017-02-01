Was it a blow to RAILA as MWAKWERE dumped ODM 2 weeks after joining for KALONZO?

Former Matunga Member of Parliament, Chirau Ali Mwakwere, defected from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM barely two weeks after joining.





Mwakwere, who until two weeks ago was the Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, ditched Raila’s ODM to join former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party, which is also a member of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Mwakwere was received into Wiper Party by Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a host of party officials who welcomed him with open arms.





In his address, Mwakwere said he joined Wiper from ODM because it was the most suitable party.





Before joining ODM and now Wiper in a span of two weeks, Mwakwere, popularly known as Zipapa, was a member of the now defunct URP, which was dissolved to join the current Jubilee Party on whose ticket President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, will be seeking re-election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST