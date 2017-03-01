Was E-SIR smashing S£XY TALIA OYANDO? Here’s the never seen before PHOTO that she shared.

There was a memorial for late Kenyan legend, E-Sir, who is among the pioneers of local music industry, today to mark 14 years since he died in a road accident.





E sir’s fans and popular Kenyan celebrities took to social media to celebrate his life.





Popular radio girl, Talia Oyando, was not left behind.





She shared a photo that we have never seen before.





Apparently, she was getting cosy with Esir in the photo.





Perhaps the late rapper used to smash Talia’s goodies.





See the photo that she shared.