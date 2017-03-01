WAIGURU mocks UHURU badly for saying she won’t get Jubilee ticket over graft - See what she said

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru has insisted she is still the race for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.





Speaking over the weekend, Waiguru dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to deny people with questionable characters, including those with corruption baggage, Jubilee tickets to vie in the August General Election.





Her declaration also comes after the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommended a lifestyle audit on her over theft at the National Youth Service. The committee also recommended that Waiguru be barred from holding any public office because of corruption.





She blamed the Opposition for the spirited efforts to ruin her political future, but maintained she won’t budge.





“The Opposition do not want to admit they were only out to mudsling and defame us and if there was anything, the investigators should have, within those two years, come up with something against me,” Waiguru said.





“Although they almost succeeded in bringing me down, God refused since he has always been on my side. Let us now forget the past and move on as we prepare to take over the leadership of this wonderful County,” she added.





