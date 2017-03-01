WAIGURU has guts of a witch - See what she did to Governor JOSEPH NDATHI in church

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, faced off with Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi in church over development projects in the County.





Waiguru accused Ndathi of failing to uplift the living standards of the people of Kirinyaga, especially in Mwea sub-county, where she said the Governor had not undertaken any development project.





She noted that the area lacked three basic development components - health, water and roads - yet there were funds available for that purpose.





Waiguru promised to bring real development if elected Governor in the August polls, accusing the incumbent of taking the residents for a ride.





“If you elect me as your Governor, my main priorities will be provision of clean water, functioning of health facilities and improved road network, especially in high agricultural potential areas because I know what your problems are,” Waiguru said.





“Where have the huge sums of money received in the county gone? There are no projects to show for it,” she added.





In response, Ndathi dismissed Waiguru’s claim and asked her to account for the looted NYS money first before she meddles in the County’s affairs.





