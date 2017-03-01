WAIGURU barred from contesting Kirinyaga Governor for stealing NYS funds with KABURA.

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, has been banned from holding any office over corruption allegations.





Waiguru, who was adversely mentioned in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal of Sh 1.6 billion, was barred from holding public office by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).





Waiguru served as Devolution Cabinet Secretary during the period in which the monies were stolen.





The PAC report has been forwarded to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi for approval and tabling in the House for endorsement or disapproval.





PAC chairman, Nicholas Gumbo, has written a big report explaining that Waiguru should be barred from holding any public office for “personally plotting and executing” the NYS scandal.





The committee also recommended that a fresh probe be conducted with the possible prosecution of Waiguru over her alleged role in the mega scandal.





However, Mathioya MP, Clement Wambugu, and Bambalala MP, Abdikadir Aden, oppose the committee's recommendation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST