VIDEO: Othaya MP Mary Wambui murders English mercilessly-painfully funny.

This video of controversial Othaya MP Mary Wambui, struggling to speak English is comical and tragic at the same time.





While speaking English fluently is not a measure of intelligence, as an MP she ought to do better.





Instead of laboring to speak the queen’s language, and ended up doing direct translation from Kikuyu to English, she should have spoken in Swahili.





Mark you, all aspirants are subjected to a language proficiency test before being cleared to vie.





