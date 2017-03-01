UTALIJUA JIJI! MAN tells S£XY TRIZAH and leaks PHOTOs of their S3X escapades.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:11
There’s this man who has vowed to embarrass a lady identified as Trizah by leaking her randy photos.
He ranted on Kilimani Mums facebook page saying, “Trizah utalijua jiji. More photos coming.”
It seems this is a jilted man who is trying to embarrass his ex-lover.
This is what he posted
Here’s how Kilimani Mums followers reacted to his post.
What will you gain by exposing your woman apart from showing us your level of immaturity.dimwit?
Triza has thighs for days. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa
Nobody was born with clothes so no big deal
Triza plz, next time try to date a man, not a boy who will expose you.... Triza you don't deserve this niggar,,, immature, thickheaded boy.