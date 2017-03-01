UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video may kill you with laughter - Watch at your own risk.

Friday, March 17, 2017 - They say laughter is the only medicine without side effects and this hilarious video will give you a good dose.

The insanely funny Nigerian comedy sensation, Emmanuella, from Mark Angel Comedy is back with another skit that will make you laugh until your ribs hurt.

She went for an audition where she was to eat poisoned food and pretend to die in the process but she had another idea.


