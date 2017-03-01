UNYAMA: How corrupt traffic cops in Kenya harass motorists when they want a bribe.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News 03:31
Granted, traffic police officers do a good job maintaining order in our roads, some corrupt officers can be a pain in the wrong places.
These rogue officers will harass and intimidate motorists into giving a bribe over imaginary offences.
At times they use excessive force like this shocking video shows.
Even if the poor guy was on the wrong, the officers used excessive force in arresting him.
Watch the video below.
