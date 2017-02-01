Unbelievable! TRUMP reveals who he will supports for President between UHURU and RAILA

United States has no preferred candidate in the August 8th General Election. This was revealed by US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec.





Speaking in Gasi, Kwale County, yesterday when he toured Mikoko Pamoja and other women projects supported by the US Government, Godec said the Donald Trump administration will not support President Uhuru Kenyatta or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the August polls.





He urged political parties to promote their policies peacefully and without scouting for violence.





He said the Donald Trump-led administration would like to see a peaceful election and democratic outcome in August.





Godec also asked those who will lose in the election to seek constitutional bodies like courts to address their issues and not go to the streets like was the case in the disputed 2007 General Elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST