Unbelievable! See how much UHURU/ RUTO will use to fly around as Kenyans die of hunger

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are set to get additional billions for foreign trips.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seeking an additional sh1.58 billion for Uhuru/ Ruto’s foreign trips to avoid them eating into the Ministry’s expenditure of sh4.57 billion in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.





According to budget estimates by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, President Uhuru Kenyatta will use a whopping sh1 billion for flying abroad while the rest will be used by Deputy President William Ruto.





“For the State visit of the President, we require an additional sh1 billion. An average trip costs sh50 million and we have conservative estimate of 10 additional trips, as there will be validation visits after the elections,” said Foreign Affairs CS, Amina Mohammed.





“The DP’s visits will cost sh 500 million. In the past, we had to charter a plane for Ruto’s visits abroad,” she added.





This comes even as Kenyans continue to die of hunger with Government seemingly not doing enough to mitigate the situation.





