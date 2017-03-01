UNACCEPTABLE! Magnate Ventures advertising cutting down trees in Nairobi to erect their billboards (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:59
Hey Robert
Please help stop magnate ventures from cutting trees to erect Billboards in Nairobi.They are currently on a billboard erecting spree and cutting down trees.
Magadi Road & Limuru road around Parklands. We need trees especially now that drought is a national Disaster. The Nairobi County Govt is not doing anything to stop this.
The pictures below are taken from City Park. Magnate Ventures is destroying our environment.