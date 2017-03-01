Umeharibu wasichana wengi sana, you might be sick! Dr. OFWENEKE exposed badly

Local comedian with a fake Nigerian accent, Dr Ofweneke, has been exposed as a womanizer who has been b@ng!ng ladies from right, left and centre.

Before he married Niccah, the curvaceous lady who divorced him recently over infidelity and assault, he destroyed the life of a young naive girl in the name of love.

“Umeharibia wasichana maisha in the name of love. Endelea na hizo tabia za kudanganya innocent girls, naive high school girls. I watched you destroy the life of a naive girl ” A woman who claims to know him well ranted.

He is also a drunkard who goes from one church to another spoiling young girls.

This is how Dr Ofweneke was exposed.

