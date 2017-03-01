UKAMBANI leaders tell KALONZO to join Jubilee - RAILA will betray you like Judas Iscariot.

Six Ukambani MPs have asked former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch NASA and join Jubilee Party.





Speaking at political rallies at Nunguni, Kilome, Mukuyuni on Saturday , the six politicians said NASA coalition is frustrating Kalonzo.





The MPs said NASA will not give Kalonzo the Presidential ticket and accused ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, of dishonouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





They asked the Kamba community to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in 2013 because he is honest and development oriented leader.





The lawmakers included Joe Mutambu (Mwingi Central), John Munuve (Mwingi North), Rachael Nyamai (Kitui South), Regina Ndambuki (Kilome), Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni) and Katema Makenga (Kaiti).





The MP said they left Wiper to Jubilee because they were frustrated by CORD particularly Raila Odinga who they termed as ‘Judas Iscariot in Kenya’s politics”





The Kenyan DAILY POST