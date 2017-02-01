UK guys go gaga over KHALIGRAPH JONES and CASHY’s ‘Micasa Sucasa’ Jam! VIDEO

Khaligraph Jones maybe the first Kenyan rapper to go international if this reaction from guys in the UK to his much hyped song ‘Micasa Sucasa’ featuring his reported lover, Cashy, is anything to go by.





The punch lines and flawless flow and their undeniable chemistry makes the song a classic.





The song has received positive reviews from these guys based in UK who run a YouTube channel where they sample East African music called Ubunifu TV.





Watch the video below.



