UHURU’s woman almost STR!P3D by othe women for campaigning for UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee

Gender Affairs Principal Secretary, Zeinab Hussein, was almost beaten by women on Friday when she started campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya.





Zeinab was among women who had gathered at Bomas of Kenya to celebrated Women’s Day.





The meeting, which was attended by Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, former Judiciary Registrar, Gladys Shollei, Kisumu Deputy Governor, Ruth Odinga, turned chaotic after a group of angry attendees shouted at PS Zeinab after she asked them to vote for Uhuru come August 8 .





The meeting was also aimed at motivating women to seek elective posts in the upcoming General Elections.





It took the intervention of Karua who calmed the enraged women down after they accused the PS of turning the meeting into a vote-hunting ground.





Ruth Odinga was among those who shouted down the humble PS for campaigning for magical President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Ruth is currently campaigning for her brother, Raila Odinga,





The Kenyan DAILY POST