UHURU’s re-election uncertain as 300-year old Mugumu tree falls in Nyeri - Signals end of his era

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August General Election and his political future now hangs in the balance following the fall of a 300-year old Mugumu tree which is considered sacred.





The tree came crashing down last Monday in Nyeri prompting talks of a bad omen among residents.





According to the Kikuyu community, the falling of a Mugumo tree signals political dynamics in the region and change of guard.





According to one elder, the incident in Nyeri could mean the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rein.





However, the opinion on the falling of a Mugumo tree is still divided with some residents associating it with the passing of Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, who was a prominent politician in Mt. Kenya.





The final verdict on the significance of the falling of the Mugumo tree will be rendered by a team of elders who will inspect the tree, conduct rituals to ward off evil and seek a clear message from the Kikiyu ancestors on what its falling portends.





The Kenyan DAILY POST