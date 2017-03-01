UHURU’s point man in Kisii drops out of the race after a huge bribe from RUTO - LOOK!

Kisii Deputy Governor Josh Maangi has dropped his bid to become the next Governor of Kisii on a Jubilee Party ticket.





Maangi, who was appointed to head President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaigns in the region after defecting from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, bolted out of the race in favour of Chris Obure.





His decision came after he met with Deputy President William Ruto, who assured him that he would be given a Government appointment if Jubilee formed the next Government.





Addressing women and youths in Nyaribari Chache, Ruto confirmed reining in on Maangi to step down in favour of Chris Obure saying it was the only way to give incumbent Governor James Ongwae of ODM a run for his money.





“There is need for unity ahead of the August elections. We need to have a united team from Kisii that represents us,” Ruto said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST