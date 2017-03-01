UHURU’s party confirms SONKO could be locked out over fake papers as TUJU talks tough

Thursday March 30, 2017 - Jubilee aspirants with fake academic papers will be locked out of the nominations and the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, who said the party was working closely with IEBC and Government institutions to scrutinize academic documents presented by aspirants to ascertain their authenticity.





Tuju confirmed that already the party had received several complaints about the legitimacy of academic papers of some aspirants and vowed to ensure those with no genuine papers do not participate in the nominations.





Tuju vowed to throw all those with fake papers under the bus to safeguard the integrity of the Jubilee Party.





“We would not want a situation where the party could be locked out of the August General Elections because an aspirant cheated by providing us with fake papers. We have received complaints, some written by lawyers, and we have forwarded them to the elections board to probe their authenticity,” Tuju said.





Among those whose academic credentials have been put to question is Senator Mike Sonko who is eying the Jubilee ticket to run for Nairobi Governorship, and it now remains to be seen if he will be among the casualties.





The Kenyan DAILY POST