UHURU’s MPs call for the crucifixion of Governors embroiled in looting of public funds

A section of leaders from Murang’a County have called on the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to deal ruthlessly with Governors accused of looting public funds.





The leaders led by Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, Kamande Mwangi (Maragua) and Deputy Governor Gakure Monyo, asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, DPP and DCI to prosecute Governors linked to corruption in their Counties.





They said all leaders should be held accountable for funds misappropriated during their tenure.





“The current Governors should all be locked up in jail for looting public funds. They can’t be trusted anymore since they only want to be re-elected to safeguard their loot,” said Kamau.





Jamleck, who is planning to vie for Murang’a Governorship on a Jubilee Party ticket, said he will recover any stolen public funds if elected Governor.





