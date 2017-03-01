UHURU’s man, KIRAITU MURUNGI, banned from setting foot in Nyandarua because of this

Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi has been warned against interfering with local politics of Nyandarua County.





This follows Kiraitu’s move to back the election of former Public Service boss, Francis Kimemia, for Nyandarua Governor.





Speaking at the burial of cardiologist Mutuma Mugambi in Meru over the weekend, Kiraitu announced his support for Kimemia saying he will help him secure the Jubilee Party ticket.





Addressing the press in Naivasha later, Nyandarua leaders, led by Governor aspirant, Simon Kanyingi, protested Murungi’s declaration, warning him never to set foot there.





They told him to concentrate on Meru politics and leave Nyandarua alone.





On his part, Kanyingi expressed fears that Kiraitu’s declaration could influence party nominations in favour of Kimemia by virtue of being a top ranking Jubilee official.





