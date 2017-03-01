UHURU’s man admits Kenya is a bandit economy on live TV, KHALWALWE applauds (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - As President Uhuru Kenyatta waxes lyrical on how he has transformed the country in his first term as Head of State, Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wa Matangi, who is a passionate supporter of the Government, reckons that Kenya is headed in the wrong direction.





While speaking on NTV’s morning show 'Am Live', Wa Matangi linked the closure of several local industries and our reliance on imports to the lack of jobs for the youth who are languishing in abject poverty.





He accused the Government of using PR to lie to Kenyans about the state of the economy.





His strong message prompted applause from Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Bonny Khalwale, who was blown away by Wa Matangi’s candidness in the age of sycophancy.





Watch the video below.



