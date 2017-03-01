UHURU’s Govt puts politicians from LUO Nyanza on notice as it vows to deal with them over this

Thursday March 16, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has warned ODM politicians in Luo Nyanza against inciting people to violence ahead of the primaries and the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Nyanza Regional Police Coordinator, Willy Lugusa, asked politicians to practice issue-based politics.





He assured aspirants of enhanced security but warned that the police will not hesitate to deal with any one of them who goes out of line by inciting people to violence.





“Those who are thinking of planning electoral mischief will be in for it. We are under firm instructions to ensure that elections do not compromise the peaceful atmosphere in Nyanza,” Lugusa said.





“We will firmly deal with acts of lawlessness within the confines of the law,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST