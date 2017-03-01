UHURU’s Govt declares these regions dangerous! Not even RUTO’s visit could change anything

Thursday March 16, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has gazette seven areas in Laikipia County as dangerous to live and visit.





This follows the killing of a British rancher by illegal herders two weeks ago while in search of pasture.





In a notice dated March 7th, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, termed the area as disturbed and dangerous.





He ordered for a full scale security operation to weed out bandits in the mentioned areas.





“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, Interior Cabinet Secretary, in consultation with the National Security Council, declare certain administrative locations of Laikipia County disturbed and dangerous,” the notice reads in part.





The areas include Rumuruti, Ol Moran, Kirimon, Ngarua (Mithiga and Mutuiku only), Marmanet (Salama only), Segera (Segera only) and Mukogodo East.





The Kenyan DAILY POST