UHURU’s Govt admits stealing Sauti Sol’s 80million project - Why is it killing youth dreams?

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has admitted that it stole a project proposal worth sh80 million from the popular boy band, Sauti Sol.





Through Information Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, the Government said the Studio Mashinani project, which it launched last week as its own and presided over by renowned reggae musician from Jamaica - Richie Spices and Luciano - was indeed Sauti Sol’s.





Mucheru admitted that Sauti Sol had presented the proposal of Studio Mashinani to former Youth Enterprise Development Fund Chairman, Bruce Odhiambo, but said the idea was never discussed in Government circles.





He noted that Odhiambo did not present the proposal to his Ministry and therefore Sauti Sol cannot confidently say the Ministry stole it.





However, Mucheru said they were in discussions with the music band to sort out the matter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST