UHURU’s events organizer, BIG TED, undergoes surgery to lose weight, He weighs the same as a heifer.

Popular Kenyan MC and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s event organizer, Big Ted, has narrated how he has been struggling to lose weight.





According to Big Ted who weighs 156 Kgs, he under-went surgery so as to lose weight after meeting a doctor who told him to watch over his weight.





“ I have just undergone a gastric bypass surgery in a hospital in India. A few months ago, I met this doctor who came to Kenya and we started talking about various things. But one of the things that caught me was the issue that I’ve been trying to take care of for a very long time, which is managing my weight. I am a big boy. I’m six foot four and I was 156kgs,” He said in a You-Tube video that was posted online.





“I underwent a procedure which has helped me loose 5kgs in 4 days. My ideal weight is 90 kgs and I’m working towards the 90 kgs through healthy living, healthy lifestyle, a very well calculated and thought process of what I’m consuming. I am on the way to being a healthy guy, ” He added.





Here’s a video as Big Ted talks about his struggle with weight.



