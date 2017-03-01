UHURU’s CS, KARIUKi, reveals exactly what 200 BVR kits were doing at NYS - This is worrying

Gender and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, has dismissed allegations that Jubilee had illegally registered voters using the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) BVR kits at the National Youth Service.





In a statement to Kenyans, Kariuki said the NYS only used the IEBC’s BVR kits to enlist recruits and did not register voters.





She noted that her Ministry borrowed 200 BVR kits from the electoral agency for enlisting NYS recruits under the National Empowerment Programme initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to transform the lives of young people.





“I only used the 200 BVR kits for recruitment purposes. We used the machines to know who we are recruiting and for purposes of processing their payments,” Kariuki said.





The Opposition had raised a red flag accusing the Jubilee Government of colluding with IEBC to register children as voters in the name of the National Youth Service.





The Kenyan DAILY POST