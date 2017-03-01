UHURU’s anger and frustration is because he has sensed RAILA will win the Presidency.

Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s alleged public anger and outbursts is a sign of fear ahead of the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking last Friday , Wandayi who is also the ODM Director of Political Affairs, said President Uhuru Kenyatta knows that his chances of being re-elected in the August polls are fizzling out.





He said his outbursts in Turkana and Naivasha this week show that the President has sensed defeat in August and he is currently a frustrated man.





“What we can derive from President Uhuru’s recent public anger outburst is that he and his Jubilee Party have developed fear ahead of the August elections,” Wandayi said.





Wandayi said that Uhuru and Jubilee have no chance of being re-elected in August since they have failed to govern and manage the country’s affairs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST