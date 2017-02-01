UHURU’s advisor and Jubilee boss warns RUTO over 2022 - Is this the beginning of his end?

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor has warned Deputy President William Ruto to go slow on his 2022 Presidential ambitions and focus on ensuring President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected.





David Murathe, who is a former Gatanga MP and the Vice Chairman of Jubilee Party, told Ruto and his supporters to stop worrying about 2022, especially after Baringo Senator Gideon Moi chose to support Uhuru’s re-election.





According to Murathe, there will be no 2022 for Ruto if Jubilee does not win the 2017 polls and therefore the focus should be on Uhuru’s re-election.





“There is no 2022 without 2017. The DP does not have to wait for 2022 to exercise power. The man is literally running the Jubilee Government. They run it with the President and in Uhuru’s absence, he takes charge like we have seen before,” Murathe stated.





