UHURU will wish he never rattled JOHO - See what is happening that Jubilee is not seeing

Thursday March 30, 2017 - ODM nominated Senator, Elizabeth Ongoro, has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of unfairly targeting Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.





Speaking during an interview, Ongoro said he knows many Jubilee leaders who have questionable academic credentials and yet they are sitting pretty.





She told Governor Joho to stay put saying no matter what happens, they will not abandon him.





The ODM nominated Senator also claimed that the ongoing intimidation of Joho by Jubilee is a vote of confidence on his part and he will be re-elected as a result.





“Joho is a consummate leader and has performed well. People of Mombasa will re-elect him,” Ongoro said.





“What Jubilee should know is that the more they continue frustrating Joho and other Opposition Governors, the more they make them popular. In fact, Joho and Nanok will easily be re-elected thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST