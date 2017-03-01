UHURU will go to his home in Gatundu by 10 am on August 8 if KALONZO stops his madness – ATWOLI

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, believes that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be defeated as early as 10am if the four NASA principals remain united till the General Elections.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live on Citizen TV on Wednesday , Atwoli said if the four principals remain united, Jubilee will go home as early as 10 am .





Atwoli confirmed that the manner in which the President is handling formidable opposition leaders like Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho shows his (Uhuru’s) level of panic.





However, Atwoli said NASA will go nowhere if one of the principals ditches the alliance.





Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who is also the Wiper party boss has threatened to ditch the opposition alliance if he is not named the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





Kalonzo said that at age of 63 he is qualified for Presidency and he will not go for the running mate position in the August 8 th General Election.





