UHURU will beat RAILA ODINGA and his entire NASA by over 1.1 million votes - Senator.

A prominent Jubilee Party Senator has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will beat the opposition with over 1.1 million votes during the August 8 th poll.





Speaking on Citizen TV, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi said opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga are only after power and not moving the country forward.





Wamatangi also said the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) adds nothing to the oppositionand Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, will easily beat them.





"You can be assured that Uhuru will have a 1.1 million vote lead,” said Wamatangi.





He also dimissed NASA’s agreement and plans saying the opposition has nothing new to offer.





“Kenyans were told to wait for a major announcement from NASA leaders but that announcement has turned to be about sharing non-existent positions, like Prime Minister,” said Wamatangi.





He concluded by saying NASA is an association of election losers while Jubilee is an association of winners and development oriented leaders.





