UHURU will beat RAILA by over 3 million votes, don’t waste your vote by marking a NASA candidate

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to accept defeat if they lose in the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking in Garissa on Tuesday , Duale said Raila Odinga and his team should prepare themselves for a colossal defeat since Kenyans have realized they are confused leaders with no agenda for Kenyans.





“The opposition should brace up for a humiliating defeat in August and be ready to accept the poll results,” said Duale who is also Garissa Township MP.





He said Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, have marshaled enough support to beat Raila Odinga and expressed confidence of a landslide win in August.





Duale said according to Jubilee Party statistics, Uhuru will beat Raila Odinga by over 3 million votes in August.





“Raila and his men should prepare for a tough defeat,” Duale said.





