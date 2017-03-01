UHURU wants to kill me like JACOB JUMA, all this drama is just preparation - JOHO claims.

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to exterminate him like the way he did to city businessman, Jacob Juma.





Juma, who was a vocal critic of the Jubilee administration was assassinated in May last year and his killers are yet to be arrested.





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa on Tuesday , Joho alleged that the President's warning was a direct threat to him adding that he now fears for his life.





" The President said he will deal with me. This means anything can happen to me. It is a direct threat and it is not easy to handle a direct threat from a Head of State ," said Joho.





Joho stated that he was more concerned about Kenyatta's threat but noted that it would not stop him from speaking the truth about the Jubilee administration.





During the opening of Mtongwe Ferry on Monday, Uhuru warned Joho of dire consequences if he keeps on interfering with his work.





“Joho should stop following me. I am not his wife. He should come here and explain what he has done for this County... He should not play with us, if he plays with us we will teach him a lesson ," Uhuru affirmed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST