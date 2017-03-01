UHURU wants to introduce dictatorship in Kenya, he wants the old constitution - RAILA

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, took a swipe on President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday for 'using underhand tactics to reintroduce the old Constitution'.





In an interview with Citizen TV last week, Uhuru said he regrets working under the current constitution.





Uhuru said he prefers the old constitution where Kenyans were detained and even killed without trial.





Uhuru’s statement enraged Raila Odinga who said the President’s remarks raise fears of the President's commitment to upholding the supreme law.





"I was shocked when the President said he regrets working under the new constitution, saying that if it was the old one, things would have worked better,” said Raila.





The former Prime Minister said this was the reason the opposition doubts Uhuru's commitment to the entrenchment of devolution, adding that he is acting like a 'watermelon'.





"Uhuru swore to Kenyans to defend and implement the Constitution. When we were fighting for it, he was a ‘watermelon’." he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST