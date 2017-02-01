UHURU wants to divide NASA by bribing KALONZO to abandon RAILA, MUSALIA & WETANGULA

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta to scuttle the opposition unity.





Speaking on Monday, Mudavadi said Uhuru has sent emissaries to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to convince him to dump CORD/ NASA and join the ruling coalition.





In the new deal, Uhuru has promised Kalonzo a prime position in his Government and a few slots in the Cabinet if Jubilee thrashes NASA in the upcoming election.





“He has made Kalonzo an offer he can’t refuse,” revealed one Jubilee insider.





But Mudavadi said unity under NASA will outlast doubters.





“Some of us have been labeled Jubilee moles. There are even ridiculous ones who say NASA is a Jubilee project. We are focused,” said Mudavadi.





He concluded by saying Jubilee should concentrate on the war against corruption instead of attempting to divide the opposition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST