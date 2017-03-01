UHURU to bar WAIGURU/ RUTO from vying as he says no to corrupt persons with baggage

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to reject all leaders found guilty of corruption at the ballot.





In a speech read on his behalf by Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai during the Third Edition of the Huduma Ombudsman Public Service Awards in Nairobi, Uhuru called for the corrupt people to be barred from holding public office.





He said corruption was killing the Kenyan dream and that anyone involved in the vice should be avoided like plague.





He called on institutions charged with fighting corruption to up their game and ensure the corrupt pay dearly for their crime.





“Our oversight institutions should lead the way by discharging their mandates without fear of any external interference,” Uhuru said.





The President had earlier rejected the nomination papers for former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, saying Jubilee will not nominate people with integrity questions.





Uhuru’s declaration has sent chills down the spines of Jubilee aspirants with corruption baggage as they risk not getting party tickets.





The Kenyan DAILY POST