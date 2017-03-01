UHURU tells off JOHO, ‘I’m not your wife and I will teach you a lesson’! Watch VIDEO

Monday, March 13, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and promised to ‘deal’ with him accordingly.





The Head State unloaded on Joho while re-launching the Mtongwe Ferry Service where Joho was barred from attending by heavily armed GSU officers.





“Wacha aambie watu wa Likoni amewajengua nini miaka hii yote. Sio tufuatane na yeye hapa, mimi si bibi yake (Let him tell the people of Likoni what he has accomplished all these years and should stop following me around. I’m not his wife)





He continued: “Mwambieni asituchezee, sis tutamnyorosha (Tell him to stop joking with us, we will deal with him),”





However, most people feel that what the President did is akin to an own goal since it elevated Joho’s status in Coast politics ahead of the General Elections.





Watch the video below.



