UHURU suffers another blow as Senator EMMA MBURA also defects - Jubilee is for thieves

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has suffered yet another humiliating blow in its efforts to solidify its support base in the Coast ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after nominated Senator Emma Mbura also defected from Jubilee to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap.





Announcing her defection in Rabai, Kilifi County, Mbura said she ditched Jubilee after wider consultations.





She accused Jubilee Party of lacking internal democracy, saying the party was planning to rig her in the nominations.





Mbura said she would be vying for Rabai Parliamentary seat on Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket in the August election.





She said some people in Jubilee were trying to frustrate her bid to vie for Rabai Parliamentary seat.





“I will defeat their scheme from Maendeleo Chap Chap,” Mbura declared.





She was received into Maendeleo Chap Chap on Tuesday by Governor Alfred Mutua himself.





The Kenyan DAILY POST