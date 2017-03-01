UHURU splashes sh20 billion to ensure he beats RAILA in August - See what the money will do

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has set aside a whopping sh20 billion for the construction of roads in a bid to endear itself to voters in Mt. Kenya ahead of the August polls.





This was revealed by President Uhuru Kenyatta while on tour of Kiambu County.





Addressing residents in Githurai, Uhuru said the money will be used to construct roads across the County with part of the money used to rehabilitate dilapidated roads.





Uhuru used the charm to beg residents to vote for him for another term saying he has a lot to do for them than he has not done.





“My Government’s development record is unmatched and that’s why I should be given another five years to complete Jubilee flagship projects. There is still a lot of work to be done, including the completion of SGR and other infrastructural projects. We also have youth empowerment projects that need to be done,” Uhuru said.





“I have tried my best. All we are asking for is that you give us an opportunity to finish the work we started. We need another five years to finish what is in progress,” he added.





