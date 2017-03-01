UHURU says it is RAILA ODINGA who caused the 2007 post election violence - No RAILA no peace!

President Uhuru Kenyatta accused CORD leader, Raila Odinga, of being the one who ‘ignited the fire’ that led to the deadly post election violence in 2007.





The bloody violence that followed a disputed poll left at least 1,300 dead and more than 600,000 Kenyans were displaced across the country.





"Raila has again started inciting Kenyans as he did in 2007 thus framing DP, William Ruto. Yeye ndiyo aliwasha moto (He is the one who ignited the fire,” said Uhuru in Kisii town last Wednesday.





“Kenyans are not ready to enter into chaos again because of politics. Raila and NASA are taking Kenya back." Uhuru are added.





He said if former President Mwai Kibaki stole his election, he should have fought with Kibaki and not inciting Kenyans to kill each other like dogs.





