UHURU says he is ready to face RAILA’s NASA now or even in August - They will see dust!

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is more than ready to face the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the August 8 polls.





Speaking during a tour of Kiambu, Uhuru who was accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, also challenged NASA leaders to put their house in order before meeting the ruling coalition at the ballot instead of threatening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





“People should streamline their parties in readiness for the August elections and stop interfering with IEBC who are working to ensure free, fair and credible elections,” Uhuru said.





On his part, Ruto told the opposition to settle on who their Presidential candidate will be instead of quarrelling with IEBC.





The DP said the ruling coalition already has President Kenyatta as its flag bearer, has prepared its manifesto and a development record which Kenyans can attest to.





“The difference between us and our competitors is like day and night. While Jubilee’s priority is development, our opponents’ priority is how they will share positions,” said Ruto.





