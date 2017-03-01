UHURU/ RUTO will be toast mayai in August! See what RAILA has acquired from Germany.

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said the opposition will not cry again because of election rigging.





Speaking during a unity rally at Masinde Muliro Grounds in Mathare, Musyoka confirmed that NASA will have a parallel tallying centre to monitor presidential elections a decision that the IEBC has termed unconstitutional.





“They have cancelled the tender and now they are going manual. This time round we shall have our own presidential tallying centre such as they had in Ghana. It is not the monopoly of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission or Jubilee to bring this biometric system. We shall bring our own. We shall no longer cry again,” Kalonzo said.





Sources said the NASA leaders have already acquired the system from Germany and it is just a matter of time before the unveil it.





But in a rejoinder, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, says they will not allow anybody to have a parallel tallying centre since it is unconstitutional.





“The parallel vote tallying centre that the Opposition has proposed is not recognized in law and whatever comes out of it will not make a difference,” Chebukati said.



