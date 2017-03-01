UHURU/ RUTO will be re-elected by a landslide in this coming election - ABABU NAMWAMBA

Budalang’i MP, Ababu Namwamba, has told the Luhya community to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid because he will be re-elected in August.





In an interview with Citizen TV last Tuesday, Namwamba said Uhuru has done a lot of development in Budalang’i and that is why he is not ashamed to say that he will support his re-election.





“I can confidently walk into Budalang’i and say Uhuru has listened to their concerns and addressed them,” said Namwamba.





Namwamba said a monumental bridge is almost complete and would be opened in two months ’ time by Uhuru.





“We have observed the President’s services and demeanour. He came to Budalang’i and condoled with the families when a boat capsized and promised the bridge will be completed,” Namwamba said.





He said Uhuru is a man with a good heart and he cannot apologise to anybody for supporting him.





“Uhuru is the best in the pack among those seeking the Presidency,” said Namwamba.





The Kenyan DAILY POST