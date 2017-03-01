UHURU/ RUTO will be re-elected by a landslide in this coming election - ABABU NAMWAMBA

UHURU/ RUTO will be re-elected by a landslide in this coming election - ABABU NAMWAMBAEditor's Choice, News 07:24
Budalang’i MP, Ababu Namwamba, has told the Luhya community to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid because he will be re-elected in August.
In an interview with Citizen TV last Tuesday, Namwamba said Uhuru has done a lot of development in Budalang’i and that is why he is not ashamed to say that he will support his re-election.
“I can confidently walk into Budalang’i and say Uhuru has listened to their concerns and addressed them,” said Namwamba.
Namwamba said a monumental bridge is almost complete and would be opened in two months’ time by Uhuru.
“We have observed the President’s services and demeanour. He came to Budalang’i and condoled with the families when a boat capsized and promised the bridge will be completed,” Namwamba said.
He said Uhuru is a man with a good heart and he cannot apologise to anybody for supporting him.
“Uhuru is the best in the pack among those seeking the Presidency,” said Namwamba.