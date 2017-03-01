UHURU/ RUTO want to postpone August 8 polls because NASA will win - MUTHAMA claims

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have sensed defeat and they want to postpone the August 8 th polls.





Speaking to Milele FM on Monday , Muthama accused Uhuru and Ruto of trying to employ every trick to have the elections postponed.





“We are very much aware that Jubilee leaders want to buy and push time so that we can reach 8th of August without being prepared for the General Elections,” Muthama said.





The loudmouthed Senator declared National Super Alliance's (NASA) march to State House unstoppable, threatening to flush out Uhuru and Ruto from the house on the hill in August.





“We as NASA are ready to take the leadership of this country because we know very well that Jubilee is not ready to allow Kenyans to vote,” said Muthama.





He also said NASA will soon agree on who will fly the coalition’s presidential flag in August.





