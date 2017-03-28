UHURU/ RUTO to fire KAMAMA from security after killings several and appoint him again

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is set to sack embattled Tiati Member of Parliament, Asman Kamama, from the powerful security docket in Parliament.





This follows calls by the Opposition led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who demanded the sacking of Kamama from the Security Committee of Parliament over claims that he was involved in the ongoing banditry attacks in Baringo County that have left several people dead.





The calls were also made by local leaders led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who asked Kamama to step down from the committee to allow for independent investigations into the matter.





Speaking last Saturday, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale confirmed that Kamama will be sacked from the committee, which he chairs by next week during the upcoming reshuffle.





However, he also confirmed, the controversial MP will be re-appointed by Jubilee to chair another committee of Parliament.





The Kenyan DAILY POST