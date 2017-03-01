UHURU/ RUTO should forget rigging the August 8 polls - See RAILA ODINGA’s new machinery

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has for or the first time signaled how the opposition intends to protect its presidential votes during the August 8 General Elections.





Addressing Bunge La Mwananchi members on Tuesday , Raila said he has set up a strategy that will ensure that Jubilee has no chance of stealing votes.





He said every polling station will be manned by over 10 NASA agents and he will have over 450,000 volunteers across the country.





Raila said this strategy will ensure all opposition supporters vote.





“You are soon going to get information on how to adopt a polling station,” said Raila.





In 2013, there were reports that CORD failed to deploy agents in Jubilee strongholds creating room for manipulation of results.





The former Premier said the agents will be in constant communication with a central command team at the secretariat.





The Kenyan DAILY POST