UHURU/ RUTO on the run as they cancel Meru/ Tharaka visit after NIS warning - Ground shifting?

It appears the political ground in the larger Meru region is slowly shifting against President Uhuru Kenyatta few months to the August General Election.





This is after the President was forced to cancel his scheduled political visit to Tharaka Nithi and Meru Counties for undisclosed reasons and instead will now visit Western region.





In a statement to Kenyans, State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, confirmed the cancelation of Uhuru’s tour of Tharaka Nithi and Meru Counties, which were scheduled for this week.





“Due to unavoidable circumstances, President Uhuru Kenyatta will not make visit to Tharaka Nithi & Meru Counties, as had earlier been indicated,” Esipisu said in a statement.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta will instead make visit to Western later in the week, which will include Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia & Kakamega Counties,” he added.





However, sources revealed that the intelligence community warned Uhuru of the visit to Meru and Tharaka Nithi over hostility due to many unfilled promises.





On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto also failed to attend a Jubilee rally in Malindi, Kilifi County, for fear of being heckled.





