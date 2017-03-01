UHURU/ RUTO in trouble as teachers vow to reveal who they’ll support - We don’t want looters

Teachers’ representatives in Trans Nzoia County will make a major announcement regarding their political stand ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, the Local Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Chairman, Eliud Wafula, said they will meet to make a major political statement.





He said as teachers, they would review the country’s political leadership and engage colleagues eyeing elective seats.





The teachers vowed to reject looters of public funds and all those involved in corruption saying they will only support blameless leaders.





“We are on a serious political mission to ensure that those elected are committed to service delivery. We don’t want to see political joyriders and looters of public funds,” Wafula said.





The move spells doom for Uhuru/ Ruto whose Government has been embroiled in many corruption scandals.





The Kenyan DAILY POST